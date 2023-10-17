Rams Sign RB Darrell Henderson To PS, Promote RB Royce Freeman

The Los Angeles Rams announced Tuesday that they’ve signed RB Darrell Henderson to their practice squad and promoted RB Royce Freeman to their active roster.

This comes after the recent injuries to Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers. Zach Evans and Freeman figure to see the bulk of the workload in Week 7.

Henderson, 25, was a third-round pick by the Rams in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Memphis after Los Angeles traded up with the Buccaneers to acquire him. He signed a four-year, $4.21 million rookie contract.

The Rams surprisingly opted to waive Henderson and he was later claimed by the Jaguars and subsequently waived once again. He most recently worked out for the Giants and the Patriots.

In 2022, Henderson appeared in 10 games for the Rams and rushed for 283 yards on 70 carries (4 YPC) to go along with 17 receptions for 102 yards receiving and three total touchdowns.