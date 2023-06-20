Rams Sign RB Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have re-signed RB Sony Michel to the roster.

A familiar face in the royal + sol. 👀 Welcome back, @Flyguy2stackz! pic.twitter.com/ZBJaQnOnfL — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 20, 2023

The Rams evidently felt their backfield depth needed more help behind projected starting RB Cam Akers. Michel was with the team in 2021 and has some familiarity with the scheme.

Michel, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Patriots back in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $9,626,694 contract that included a $5,081,232 signing bonus when the Patriots declined his fifth-year option, making him an unrestricted free agent following the 2021 season.

The Patriots then traded Michel to the Rams for a fifth and sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

He signed with the Dolphins on a one-year deal for the 2022 season but was released back in August. The Chargers signed him soon after and he made it until December before being released.

In 2022, Michel appeared in 10 games for the Chargers and rushed for 106 yards on 36 carries (2.9 YPC) to go along with nine receptions for 53 yards receiving and no touchdowns.