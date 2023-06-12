Rams Sign Seventh-Round DL Desjuan Johnson

The Los Angeles Rams have signed seventh-round DL Desjuan Johnson to his rookie contract, per his agent.

Johnson was the last pick of the draft this year and earned the nickname of “Mr. Irrelevant” which is bestowed annually on that player.

However, he’s the first pick of the Rams’ enormous 2023 draft class to ink his rookie deal.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 2 36 Steve Avila OG 3 77 Byron Young DE 3 89 Kobie Turner DE 4 128 Stetson Bennett QB 5 161 Nick Hampton LB 5 174 Warren McClendon Jr OT 5 175 Davis Allen TE 5 177 Puka Nacua WR 6 182 Tre’Vius Tomlinson DB 6 189 Ochaun Mathis DE 6 215 Zach Evans RB 7 223 Ethan White P 7 234 Jason Taylor II S 7 259 Desjuan Johnson DL Signed

Johnson, 23, was a three-year starter at Toledo and was named to the all-conference team three times, including a first-team selection in 2022.

The Rams drafted him in the seventh round with the No. 259 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $3,917,777 rookie contract that includes a signing bonus of $77,777.

During his five-year college career, Johnson appeared in 54 games and made 31 starts, recording 210 total tackles, 47 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception and one pass deflection.