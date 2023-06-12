Rams Sign Seventh-Round DL Desjuan Johnson

The Los Angeles Rams have signed seventh-round DL Desjuan Johnson to his rookie contract, per his agent.
Johnson was the last pick of the draft this year and earned the nickname of “Mr. Irrelevant” which is bestowed annually on that player.
However, he’s the first pick of the Rams’ enormous 2023 draft class to ink his rookie deal.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|36
|Steve Avila
|OG
|3
|77
|Byron Young
|DE
|3
|89
|Kobie Turner
|DE
|4
|128
|Stetson Bennett
|QB
|5
|161
|Nick Hampton
|LB
|5
|174
|Warren McClendon Jr
|OT
|5
|175
|Davis Allen
|TE
|5
|177
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|6
|182
|Tre’Vius Tomlinson
|DB
|6
|189
|Ochaun Mathis
|DE
|6
|215
|Zach Evans
|RB
|7
|223
|Ethan White
|P
|7
|234
|Jason Taylor II
|S
|7
|259
|Desjuan Johnson
|DL
|Signed
Johnson, 23, was a three-year starter at Toledo and was named to the all-conference team three times, including a first-team selection in 2022.
The Rams drafted him in the seventh round with the No. 259 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $3,917,777 rookie contract that includes a signing bonus of $77,777.
During his five-year college career, Johnson appeared in 54 games and made 31 starts, recording 210 total tackles, 47 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception and one pass deflection.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!