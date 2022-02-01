Rams Sign TE Kyle Markway To PS

The Los Angeles Rams signed TE Kyle Markway to their practice squad, according to Markway’s agent Brett Tessler.

The Los Angeles Rams just re-signed my client Kyle Markway (TE, South Carolina) back to their practice squad. He's been with them most of this month as well as in the preseason. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) February 1, 2022

Markway, 24, originally signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out South Carolina back in April of last year but was waived a few months later.

The Steelers signed him to their training camp roster in August but was among their final roster cuts. The Browns signed him to their practice squad in September and eventually promoted him to the active roster in January.

The Browns waived him a few weeks after the draft and he eventually signed on with the Rams. Cleveland then claimed him off waivers from the Rams in August, but released him before the season began.

The Rams re-signed Markway to their practice squad twice in December, but was released last week.

During his three-year college career, Markway recorded 37 receptions for 459 yards receiving (12.4 YPC) and three touchdowns.