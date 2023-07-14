Rams Sign Third-Round DT Kobie Turner

The Los Angeles Rams have officially signed third-round DT Kobie Turner to a rookie contract, announced Universal Sports Management.
The Rams have just one remaining unsigned pick from the 2023 NFL Draft.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|36
|Steve Avila
|OG
|Signed
|3
|77
|Byron Young
|DE
|3
|89
|Kobie Turner
|DE
|Signed
|4
|128
|Stetson Bennett
|QB
|Signed
|5
|161
|Nick Hampton
|LB
|Signed
|5
|174
|Warren McClendon Jr
|OT
|Signed
|5
|175
|Davis Allen
|TE
|Signed
|5
|177
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|Signed
|6
|182
|Tre’Vius Tomlinson
|DB
|Signed
|6
|189
|Ochaun Mathis
|DE
|Signed
|6
|215
|Zach Evans
|RB
|Signed
|7
|223
|Ethan Evans
|P
|Signed
|7
|234
|Jason Taylor II
|S
|Signed
|7
|259
|Desjuan Johnson
|DL
|Signed
Turner, 24, transferred to Wake Forest from Richmond as a senior and was named Third-team All-ACC in 2022.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,391,471 rookie contract that includes a $921,070 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $980,268 in 2023.
During his one season with the Demon Deacons, Turner appeared in 13 games and recorded 38 tackles, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and two sacks.
