Rams Sign Third-Round DT Kobie Turner

The Los Angeles Rams have officially signed third-round DT Kobie Turner to a rookie contract, announced Universal Sports Management.

The Rams have just one remaining unsigned pick from the 2023 NFL Draft.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 2 36 Steve Avila OG Signed 3 77 Byron Young DE 3 89 Kobie Turner DE Signed 4 128 Stetson Bennett QB Signed 5 161 Nick Hampton LB Signed 5 174 Warren McClendon Jr OT Signed 5 175 Davis Allen TE Signed 5 177 Puka Nacua WR Signed 6 182 Tre’Vius Tomlinson DB Signed 6 189 Ochaun Mathis DE Signed 6 215 Zach Evans RB Signed 7 223 Ethan Evans P Signed 7 234 Jason Taylor II S Signed 7 259 Desjuan Johnson DL Signed

Turner, 24, transferred to Wake Forest from Richmond as a senior and was named Third-team All-ACC in 2022.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,391,471 rookie contract that includes a $921,070 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $980,268 in 2023.

During his one season with the Demon Deacons, Turner appeared in 13 games and recorded 38 tackles, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and two sacks.