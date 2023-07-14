Rams Sign Third-Round EDGE Byron Young, Wrap Up Draft Class

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Los Angeles Rams have officially signed third-round EDGE Byron Young to a rookie contract, according to Field Yates.

The Rams have now wrapped up its entire 2023 NFL Draft class. 

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
2 36 Steve Avila OG Signed
3 77 Byron Young DE Signed
3 89 Kobie Turner DE Signed
4 128 Stetson Bennett QB Signed
5 161 Nick Hampton LB Signed
5 174 Warren McClendon Jr OT Signed
5 175 Davis Allen TE Signed
5 177 Puka Nacua WR Signed
6 182 Tre’Vius Tomlinson DB Signed
6 189 Ochaun Mathis DE Signed
6 215 Zach Evans RB Signed
7 223 Ethan Evans P Signed
7 234 Jason Taylor II S Signed
7 259 Desjuan Johnson DL Signed

 

Young, 25, was named First-team All-ACC for the Volunteers in 2022. He transferred to Tennessee from Georgia Military College after being a no-star prospect coming out of high school. He enrolled at a Gulf Coast Sports Academy to improve his academics in 2017, but the program disbanded. From there, he worked as an assistant manager at a Dollar General Store for over a year and joined Georgia Military College in the spring of 2019 after seeing a flier for football tryouts. 

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,556,668 rookie contract that includes a $1,041,213  signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,010,303 in 2023.

During his two years at Tennessee, Young appeared in 23 games and recorded 83 tackles, 12.5 sacks, one interception, and two pass deflections.

