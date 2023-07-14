Rams Sign Third-Round EDGE Byron Young, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Los Angeles Rams have officially signed third-round EDGE Byron Young to a rookie contract, according to Field Yates.
The Rams have now wrapped up its entire 2023 NFL Draft class.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|36
|Steve Avila
|OG
|Signed
|3
|77
|Byron Young
|DE
|Signed
|3
|89
|Kobie Turner
|DE
|Signed
|4
|128
|Stetson Bennett
|QB
|Signed
|5
|161
|Nick Hampton
|LB
|Signed
|5
|174
|Warren McClendon Jr
|OT
|Signed
|5
|175
|Davis Allen
|TE
|Signed
|5
|177
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|Signed
|6
|182
|Tre’Vius Tomlinson
|DB
|Signed
|6
|189
|Ochaun Mathis
|DE
|Signed
|6
|215
|Zach Evans
|RB
|Signed
|7
|223
|Ethan Evans
|P
|Signed
|7
|234
|Jason Taylor II
|S
|Signed
|7
|259
|Desjuan Johnson
|DL
|Signed
Young, 25, was named First-team All-ACC for the Volunteers in 2022. He transferred to Tennessee from Georgia Military College after being a no-star prospect coming out of high school. He enrolled at a Gulf Coast Sports Academy to improve his academics in 2017, but the program disbanded. From there, he worked as an assistant manager at a Dollar General Store for over a year and joined Georgia Military College in the spring of 2019 after seeing a flier for football tryouts.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,556,668 rookie contract that includes a $1,041,213 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,010,303 in 2023.
During his two years at Tennessee, Young appeared in 23 games and recorded 83 tackles, 12.5 sacks, one interception, and two pass deflections.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!