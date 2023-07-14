Rams Sign Third-Round EDGE Byron Young, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Los Angeles Rams have officially signed third-round EDGE Byron Young to a rookie contract, according to Field Yates.

The Rams have now wrapped up its entire 2023 NFL Draft class.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 2 36 Steve Avila OG Signed 3 77 Byron Young DE Signed 3 89 Kobie Turner DE Signed 4 128 Stetson Bennett QB Signed 5 161 Nick Hampton LB Signed 5 174 Warren McClendon Jr OT Signed 5 175 Davis Allen TE Signed 5 177 Puka Nacua WR Signed 6 182 Tre’Vius Tomlinson DB Signed 6 189 Ochaun Mathis DE Signed 6 215 Zach Evans RB Signed 7 223 Ethan Evans P Signed 7 234 Jason Taylor II S Signed 7 259 Desjuan Johnson DL Signed

Young, 25, was named First-team All-ACC for the Volunteers in 2022. He transferred to Tennessee from Georgia Military College after being a no-star prospect coming out of high school. He enrolled at a Gulf Coast Sports Academy to improve his academics in 2017, but the program disbanded. From there, he worked as an assistant manager at a Dollar General Store for over a year and joined Georgia Military College in the spring of 2019 after seeing a flier for football tryouts.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,556,668 rookie contract that includes a $1,041,213 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,010,303 in 2023.

During his two years at Tennessee, Young appeared in 23 games and recorded 83 tackles, 12.5 sacks, one interception, and two pass deflections.