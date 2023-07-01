Rams Sign Three Sixth-Round Picks

According to Aaron Wilson, the Los Angeles Rams have signed all three of their sixth-round picks, including DB Tre’Vius Tomlinson, DE Ochaun Mathis, and RB Zach Evans.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 2 36 Steve Avila OG Signed 3 77 Byron Young DE 3 89 Kobie Turner DE 4 128 Stetson Bennett QB 5 161 Nick Hampton LB Signed 5 174 Warren McClendon Jr OT Signed 5 175 Davis Allen TE Signed 5 177 Puka Nacua WR Signed 6 182 Tre’Vius Tomlinson DB Signed 6 189 Ochaun Mathis DE Signed 6 215 Zach Evans RB Signed 7 223 Ethan Evans P Signed 7 234 Jason Taylor II S Signed 7 259 Desjuan Johnson DL Signed

The team now has just three picks that remain unsigned including DE Byron Young, DE Kobie Turner, and QB Stetson Bennett.

Tomlinson, 22, was a three-year starter at TCU and earned First Team All-American, First Team All-Big-12, and the Jim Thorpe Award for being elected the best defensive back in college football.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,084,977 deal that includes a $244,977 signing bonus and a cap figure of $811,244 in 2023.

During his college career, Tomlinson appeared in 49 games and made 38 starts, recording 125 tackles, four tackles for loss, five interceptions, three forced fumbles, and 41 pass defenses.

Mathis, 24, transferred to Nebraska as a senior after spending four years at TCU, including redshirting as a freshman. He earned a Second Team All-Big 12 selection in 2020 and 2021.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,022,465 deal that includes a $182,465 signing bonus and a cap figure of $795,616 in 2023.

During his college career, Mathis appeared in 50 games and made 36 starts, recording 185 tackles, 37.5 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, one forced fumble, and three pass defenses.

Evans, 22, was a one-year starter at Ole Miss and transferred to the school after spending 2020-2021 at TCU.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $3,973,334 deal that includes a $133,334 signing bonus and a cap figure of $783,334 in 2023.

During his college career, Evans appeared in 27 games and made 16 starts, recording 290 rushing attempts for 2,002 yards (6.9 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, to go along with 30 receptions for 325 yards (10.8 YPC) and two touchdowns.