Rams Sign Two Draft Picks

The Los Angeles Rams are signing two fifth-round draft picks on Tuesday, TE Davis Allen and WR Puka Nacua. The team still has eight draft picks that remain unsigned.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|36
|Steve Avila
|OG
|Signed
|3
|77
|Byron Young
|DE
|3
|89
|Kobie Turner
|DE
|4
|128
|Stetson Bennett
|QB
|5
|161
|Nick Hampton
|LB
|5
|174
|Warren McClendon Jr
|OT
|5
|175
|Davis Allen
|TE
|Signed
|5
|177
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|Signed
|6
|182
|Tre’Vius Tomlinson
|DB
|6
|189
|Ochaun Mathis
|DE
|6
|215
|Zach Evans
|RB
|7
|223
|Ethan Evans
|P
|Signed
|7
|234
|Jason Taylor II
|S
|Signed
|7
|259
|Desjuan Johnson
|DL
|Signed
Avila, 23, was a three-year starter at TCU, earning consensus All-American honors in 2022 and as well as first-team All-Big 12 in 2021 and 2022.
Lance Zierlein compares him to former Steelers OL Chris Kemoeatu.
The Rams drafted him in the second round with the No. 36 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $9,252,708 rookie contract that includes a $3,729,242 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,682,311 in 2023.
During his five-year college career, Avila appeared in 47 games and made 35 starts for TCU, including 17 at center, 15 at left guard, two at right tackle, and one at right guard.
