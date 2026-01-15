Rams Sign Two Players To Futures Deals

The Los Angeles Rams have signed G Wyatt Bowles and WR Mario Williams to futures deals, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Bowles, 25, redshirted his first two years and didn’t play in 2020 due to the pandemic, after which he became a two-year starter at Utah State. He signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft and was waived coming out of the preseason before being re-signed to the practice squad.

Los Angeles released Bowles from the practice squad in December and he caught on with the Cardinals practice squad about a week later.

During his six-year college career, Bowles appeared in 52 games with 20 starts at left guard.