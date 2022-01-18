Rams Sign Two Players To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Rams announced that they have signed WR Warren Jackson and TE Kyle Markway to their practice squad on Tuesday.

LA Rams Transactions:

Jackson, 22, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State following the 2021 NFL Draft but was waived during training camp.

He briefly signed on with the Vikings but was cut after a day. The Rams signed him to their practice squad in November.

During his three-year college career, Jackson recorded 124 receptions for 1,789 yards (14.4 YPC) and 14 touchdowns in 28 games.