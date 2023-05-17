Rams Sign Two Players

The Los Angeles Rams announced they signed undrafted free agent WR Tyler Hudson and DB Jaiden Woodbey on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Los Angeles signed both players earlier this month but cut them loose this week, making this their second-stint in their offseason program.

Woodbey transferred from Florida to Boston College as a redshirt junior. He earned Honorable Mention All-ACC in 2021 and 2022.

During his college career at Boston College, Woodbey appeared in 15 games and recorded 103 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sack, one interception and two pass defenses.