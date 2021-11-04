Rams Sign WR/KR Brandon Powell & RB Mekhi Sargent To PS

The Los Angeles Rams announced that they signed WR/KR Brandon Powell and RB Mekhi Sargent to their practice squad on Thursday.

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

WR Landen Akers T Chandler Brewer DE Earnest Brown DT Marquise Copeland DB Tyler Hall G Jeremiah Kolone LB Justin Lawler DB Kareem Orr T Max Pircher (International) DB Antoine Brooks RB Javian Hawkins DB Jake Gervase DB Grant Haley TE Jared Pinkney WR Warren Jackson WR/KR Brandon Powell RB Mekhi Sargent

Powell, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Florida back in 2018 before signing a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Lions. Unfortunately, Detroit waived coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he eventually signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad.

The Falcons declined to tender Powell a qualifying and he signed with the Bills as an unrestricted free agent. However, he was among Buffalo’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and he briefly caught on with the Dolphins’ practice squad.

In 2020, Powell appeared in 15 games for the Falcons and caught 12 passes for 69 yards receiving and two touchdowns while rushing for seven yards on two carries. He also contributed 343 kick return yards and another 152 punt return yards.