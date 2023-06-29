Rams Signing CB Ahkello Witherspoon

According to Jordan Schultz, the Rams are signing CB Ahkello Witherspoon to the roster.

Given the state of the Rams’ secondary right now, Witherspoon could pretty easily be Los Angeles’ No. 1 corner, so he has a great opportunity for playing time.

The Rams needed some help with a very young secondary. Witherspoon is a bigger corner and the Rams were also lacking size in their cornerback group.

Witherspoon, 28, is a former third-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.88 million contract that included a $973,572 signing bonus.

The Seahawks signed Whitherspoon to a one-year contract worth $4 million in 2021. However, Seattle traded Witherspoon to the Steelers coming out of camp. He re-signed to a two-year deal in Pittsburgh last offseason.

The Steelers elected to cut Witherspoon back in May, however.

In 2022, Witherspoon appeared in four games for the Steelers and recorded 20 total tackles, one interception and two passes defended.