Rams Signing CB Shaun Jolly Off Browns Practice Squad

According to Jourdan Rodrigue, the Rams are signing undrafted rookie CB Shaun Jolly to their roster from the Browns practice squad.

Rodrigue says the Rams liked Jolly’s tape as a prospect and have been keeping an eye on him. He’ll add some additional depth to Los Angeles’ secondary.

We also had our eyes on Jolly back in June, as he made our undrafted free agent watch list after signing with Cleveland.

Jolly, 23, was a three-year starter at Appalachian State and earned first-team all-conference honors in 2019.

He signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

During his four-year college career, Jolly recorded 113 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one recovery, six interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, and 18 pass deflections in 32 career games.