Rams Signing DT Poona Ford To Three-Year Deal Worth Nearly $30M

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Rams are signing former Chargers DT Poona Ford to a three-year deal worth nearly $30 million.

Fowler adds the contract has $17 million guaranteed.

Ford, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Texas back in 2018. He later signed a three-year contract with the Seahawks and managed to make the active roster his first three seasons in the league.

Ford returned to the Seahawks in 2021 on a two-year contract worth around $14 million. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year deal with the Bills for the 2023 season. He then signed a one-year deal with the Chargers for 2024.

In 2024, Ford appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers and recorded 39 tackles, including eight tackles for loss and three sacks along with five passes defended.