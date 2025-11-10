Rams Signing LS Jake McQuaide To Active Roster

ESPN’s Sarah Barshop reports the Rams are signing LS Jake McQuaide from the practice squad to the active roster.

In correspondence, the Rams are waiving LS Alex Ward.

McQuaide, 37, went undrafted out of Ohio State back in 2011 and caught on with the Rams.

During his time with the team, McQuaide was named to two Pro Bowls and also transitioned with the franchise as it moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

He spent nine seasons with the Rams and played out his three-year extension with the team in 2020, signing with the Cowboys in 2021.

He played out his contract in Dallas and was a free agent in 2023 when he signed with the Lions. He was cut in August and spent the year on the practice squad.

McQuaide had a brief stint with Chicago’s practice squad in 2024 and spent a month with the Vikings’ practice squad before ending the year with the Dolphins. He was with the Steelers during training camp this year but was let go and signed with the Rams’ practice squad in November.

In 2025, McQuaide has appeared in one game for the Rams.