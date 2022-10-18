Rams Signing OT Ty Nsekhe Off Colts Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Rams are signing OT Ty Nsekhe to their active roster from the Colts’ practice squad.

Los Angeles is in dire straits along the offensive line after losing starting LT Joseph Noteboom to a torn Achilles, so Nsekhe gives them some much-needed depth.

Nsekhe, 36, originally signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Texas State back in 2012. He was among the team’s final roster cuts and was claimed off of waivers by the Rams.

From there, Nsekhe had a brief stint with the Saints before signing a futures contract with Washington in 2015. After four seasons in Washington, Nsekhe agreed to a two-year, $14.5 million deal in 2019 with the Bills.

The Cowboys signed him to a one-year deal for the 2021 season. He had signed with the Colts to their practice squad earlier this season.

In 2021, Nsekhe was active in 12 games for the Cowboys but did not make a start.