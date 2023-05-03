Rams Signing QB Brett Rypien To One-Year Deal

The Los Angeles Rams are signing QB Brett Rypien to a one-year deal, according to Mike Klis.

Rypien, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Boise State in 2019 before signing a three-year, $1.755 million contract from the Broncos. Denver waived Rypien coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad soon after.

The Broncos promoted Rypien to their active roster but waived him and re-signed to their taxi squad. He was cut coming out of training camp before returning to the practice squad. He was on and off the active roster a couple of times during the season.

The Broncos decided to not offer Rypien a restricted free-agent tender this offseason, making him an unrestricted free-agent.

In 2022, Rypien appeared in four games for the Broncos, completing 60.2 percent of his passes for 483 yards to go along with two touchdowns and four interceptions.