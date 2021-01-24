Rams Signing QB Devlin Hodges To Futures Deal

Former Steelers QB Devlin Hodges announced via his Twitter account that he’s signing QB Devlin Hodges a futures contract with the Rams for the 2021 season.

Excited for the opportunity to sign and be apart of the @RamsNFL! I’ve been to LA before 😉 let’s get it! pic.twitter.com/2gqGDNhcuo — Devlin Hodges (@DevlinHodges10) January 24, 2021

Hodges, 24, signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Samford in May following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to Pittsburgh’s practice squad.

Pittsburgh promoted Hodges to the active roster following the season-ending injury to QB Ben Roethlisberger. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to the practice squad.

In 2019, Hodges appeared in eight games for the Steelers and completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,063 yards, five touchdowns, and eight interceptions.