Rams Signing QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Rams are signing QB Jimmy Garoppolo to a one-year contract on Friday.

It’s worth mentioning that Garoppolo is suspended for the first two games for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Substances Policy.

Signing Garoppolo won’t count against the Rams’ compensatory picks in 2025 since he was released this offseason.

Garoppolo, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He was set to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause. Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.8 million deal with the Raiders this offseason.

In 2023, Garoppolo appeared in seven games for the Raiders and completed 65.5 percent of his pass attempts for 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.