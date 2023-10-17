Rams Signing RB Myles Gaskin Off Vikings Practice Squad

According to Adam Schefter, the Rams are signing RB Myles Gaskin off the Vikings practice squad to their active roster.

Gaskin has bounced on and off Minnesota’s roster since being cut by the Dolphins this preseason.

Los Angeles lost their top two running backs to injury this past week and have been making moves to shore up the depth at the position today.

Gaskin, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent.

The Dolphins re-signed Gaskin to a one-year deal back in March of 2023 but he was among their final roster cuts heading into the season.

From there, Gaskin joined the Vikings soon after but has bounced on and off the roster a couple times.

In 2022, Gaskin appeared in four games and rushed for 26 yards on 10 carries (2.6 YPC) to go along with four receptions for 28 yards receiving and no touchdowns.