Rams Signing RB Royce Freeman

Per Jourdan Rodrigue, the Rams are signing RB Royce Freeman following the retirement of RB Sony Michel.

Freeman, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos out of Oregon back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,457,020 contract that included a $997,020 signing bonus when the Broncos waived him coming out of the preseason.

He was claimed off waivers by the Panthers. Carolina cut him loose later in the season and he was claimed by the Texans. He was cut again coming out of the preseason in 2022 but Houston later added him to the practice squad before bringing him up to the active roster.

In 2022, Freeman appeared in four games for the Texans. He rushed for 117 yards on 41 carries (2.9 YPC) to go along with six receptions for 33 yards receiving and no touchdowns.