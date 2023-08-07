Rams Signing S John Johnson To Contract

According to Jake Ellenbogen, the Rams are signing S John Johnson to a contract today.

He’ll provide a much-needed boost to the secondary in his return to Los Angeles, as the Rams had a bunch of young and unproven players competing to start next to S Jordan Fuller.

Johnson, 27, is a former third-round pick by the Rams out of Boston College in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.25 million rookie contract with the Rams before entering free agency.

The Browns signed Johnson to a three-year $33.75 million deal during the 2021 offseason. However, he was designated a June 1 release this past offseason.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 96 tackles, a half sack, an interception, two forced fumbles, two recoveries and four pass defenses.

