Rams Tender ERFA RB Ronnie Rivers

The Los Angeles Rams announced Friday that they’ve officially tendered an offer to exclusive rights free agent RB Ronnie Rivers.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year deals worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued. This ensures Rivers will be back in Los Angeles for the 2024 season.

Rivers, 24, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He was cut in training camp as a rookie and caught on with the Seahawks but was among their final roster cuts.

Rivers signed on with the Rams’ practice squad in 2022 and has been on and off their roster ever since.

In 2023, Rivers appeared in nine games for the Rams and rushed for 129 yards on 32 carries (4 YPC) to go along with five receptions for 22 yards receiving and no touchdowns.