Rams Tender Three ERFAs Including DT Michael Hoecht

The Los Angeles Rams announced they’ve officially tendered contracts to three exclusive rights free agents, including DT Michael Hoecht, CB Shaun Jolly, and LB Christian Rozeboom.

We have tendered ERFAs Michael Hoecht, Shaun Jolly + Christian Rozeboom. ⤵️ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 15, 2023

Hoecht, 25, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Brown in 2020. He was among their final roster cuts and signed to their practice squad before re-signing to a futures deal in 2021.

In 2022, Hoecht appeared in all 17 games and recorded 36 tackles, four tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.