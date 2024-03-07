Rams Tendering Offer To RFA OT Alaric Jackson

Los Angeles is planning on placing a restricted free-agent tender on LT Alaric Jackson, according to Jeremy Fowler.
The Rams continue to beef up their offensive line as they’ve re-signed OG Kevin Dotson to a three-year contract extension.
Jackson, 25, was a four-year starter at Iowa and was a first-team All-Big Ten recipient in 2020, third-team All-Big Ten in 2019, second-team All-Big Ten in 2018, and a Freshman All-American in 2017.
Jackson signed with the Rams as an undrafted free-agent following the 2021 draft.
In 2023, Jackson appeared in and started 15 games for the Rams at left tackle.
