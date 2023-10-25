Rams Trying Out Kickers Including Mason Crosby

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Rams are bringing in free agent kickers for tryouts including former Packers K Mason Crosby.

The Packers moved on from Crosby when they drafted a kicker and there hasn’t been any reported interest in him until now.

The Rams are looking for a new kicker after they released Brett Maher following a poor game against the Steelers.

Crosby, 39, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2007. He finished his four-year, $16.1 million contract in 2019 and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a new three-year extension worth $12.9 million with Green Bay.

Crosby has been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent since March.

For his career, Mason has appeared in 258 games for the Packers and converted 395 out of 485 field goal attempts (81.4 percent) to go along with 733 out of 753 extra point tries.