Rams Waive C Drake Jackson

The Los Angeles Rams announced that they have waived C Drake Jackson on Tuesday.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Waived, No Recall C Drake Jackson — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 19, 2022

Jackson, 24, signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky in April of last year. Detriot waived Jackson in August and was later claimed by the Texans. Houston cut him loose a few weeks later and he caught on with the Patriots’ practice squad in September of last year. He signed on with the Rams practice squad in December.

Jackson was a four-year starter at Kentucky and earned an honorable mention for All-American honors last season to go along with a second-team All-SEC selection.

During his four-year college career, Jackson appeared in 48 games and started 45 at the center position.