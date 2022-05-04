Rams Waive DB Antoine Brooks & RB Javian Hawkins

The Los Angeles Rams announced that they have waived DB Antoine Brooks and RB Javian Hawkins on Wednesday.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Waived, No Recall DB Antoine Brooks Jr.

• Waived, No Recall RB Javian Hawkins — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 4, 2022

Brooks, 24, is a former fourth-round pick by the Steelers in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He was in the first year of his four-year, $3.46 million rookie contract when Pittsburgh waived him and re-signed to their practice squad.

He was with the Steelers’ practice squad before signing with the Rams back in September. He bounced on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad last season.

In 2021, Brooks appeared in eight games for the Rams and recorded three tackles.