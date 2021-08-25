Rams Waive LS Steven Wirtel

The Rams announced they have waived LS Steven Wirtel.

LA Rams transactions:

• Waived LS Steven Wirtel — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 25, 2021

This frees up a roster spot for the acquisition of RB Sony Michel. It also indicates Matt Orzech has won the long snapper competition this summer.

Wirtel, 23, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State in 2020. He bounced on and off their practice squad throughout the season.

Wirtel has yet to appear in an NFL game.