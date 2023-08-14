Rams Waive S Richard LeCounte

The Los Angeles Rams announced Monday they have waived S Richard LeCounte.
LA Rams Transactions:
• Waived, No Recall DB Richard LeCounte
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 14, 2023
He had been competing for a roster spot at safety for the Rams.
LeCounte, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Browns out of Georgia in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract.
However, Cleveland cut him loose in the second year of that deal. After a brief period on the practice squad, he was cut again and caught on with the Rams.
In 2022, LeCounte appeared in one game for the Browns and recorded no stats.
