Rams Waive S Richard LeCounte

The Los Angeles Rams announced Monday they have waived S Richard LeCounte.

LA Rams Transactions:

He had been competing for a roster spot at safety for the Rams.

LeCounte, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Browns out of Georgia in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract.

However, Cleveland cut him loose in the second year of that deal. After a brief period on the practice squad, he was cut again and caught on with the Rams.

In 2022, LeCounte appeared in one game for the Browns and recorded no stats.