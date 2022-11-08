Rams Waive S Terrell Burgess & TE Kendall Blanton

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have waived S Terrell Burgess and TE Kendall Blanton on Wednesday.

Burgess was a third-round pick just in 2020, but he hadn’t carved out much of a role on defense. This gives the Rams a chance to pawn his remaining salary off onto another team if he’s claimed off the waiver wire.

Burgess, 25, was drafted by the Rams with the No. 104 pick in the third round out of Utah in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was in the third year of a four-year, $3.481 million rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $832,292.

In 2022, Burgess has appeared in seven games for the Rams and recorded 11 total tackles.

Blanton, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Missouri back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Rams, but was waived at the start of the season.

Blanton was later added to the Rams’ practice squad and bounced on and off of the unit for a few seasons. The Rams waived him in August and he was claimed by the Commanders before being cut again coming out of the preseason.

The Chiefs signed Blanton to their practice squad earlier this month.

In 2022, Blanton has appeared in four games for the Rams and caught two passes on two targets for 35 yards.