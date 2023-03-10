Rams Waive Seven Players

The Los Angeles Rams announced Friday that they’ve waived seven players before the start of free agency next week.

The full list includes:

The Rams also confirmed that they’ve released OLB Leonard Floyd.

Pinkney, 25, signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt in 2020 but was waived coming out of training camp and bounced on and off Atlanta’s practice squad.

He signed a futures deal with the Titans in 2021 but was among their final roster cuts and signed with the Lions’ practice squad. From there, he signed with the Rams’ taxi squad in October before being re-signed to the Lions’ active roster in December.

However, Detroit cut him with an injury settlement last year and he returned to the Rams soon after.

In 2022, Pinkney was active for four games, but did not register a catch.