Rams Waive Three Players

Per Jourdan Rodrigue, the Rams have waived RB Raymond Calais, S Paris Ford and QB Devlin Hodges.

Calais was waived with an injury designation, so if he clears waivers he’ll revert to Los Angeles’ injured reserve list.

Teams have to get their rosters to 80 players by 4 pm on Tuesday.

Calais, 23, is a former seventh-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3.4 million contract, but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Buccaneers re-signed Calais to their practice squad before losing him to the Rams a few days later. The Rams had previously placed Calais on injured reserve back in January for a separate injury.

In 2020, Calais was active for four games and totaled 152 kick return yards for the Rams.