Rams Waive Two Players

The Los Angeles Rams officially waived DB Collin Duncan and K Christopher Dunn on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Dunn, 25, caught on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of N.C. State. He was a consensus All-American in 2022 and won the Lou Groza award given to the nation’s best kicker.

During his five-year college career, Dunn appeared in 62 games and converted 97-115 field goal attempts (84.3 percent), and all 200 of his extra points.