Rams Waiving QB Brett Rypien

According to Tom Pelissero, the Rams are waiving QB Brett Rypien following the addition of QB Carson Wentz.

Rypien could be headed back to the practice squad, and would be a much better fit as a No. 3 quarterback than as a No. 2 as this past week showed.

Rypien, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Boise State in 2019 before signing a three-year, $1.755 million contract from the Broncos. Denver waived Rypien coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad soon after.

The Broncos promoted Rypien to their active roster but waived him and re-signed to their taxi squad. He was cut coming out of training camp before returning to the practice squad. He was on and off the active roster a couple of times during the season.

The Broncos decided to not offer Rypien a restricted free-agent tender this offseason and he caught on with the Rams in May. He was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2023, Rypien has appeared in two games for the Rams and completed 18 of 38 pass attempts (47.4 percent) for 172 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He added three carries for 19 yards.