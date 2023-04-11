Rams Worked Out LS Tyler Ott

According to Aaron Wilson, the Rams hosted veteran LS Tyler Ott for a workout on Tuesday.

Ott, 31, originally signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard back in 2014. He lasted just over a year in New England before catching with the Rams for a brief stint and later with the Giants.

He caught on with the Bengals’ practice squad in 2016 and with the Seahawks in 2017. He re-signed two consecutive one-year deals as an exclusive rights free agent with Seattle before signing a three-year extension through 2022.

In 2021, Ott appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks.