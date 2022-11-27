Rams WR Allen Robinson Out For Season With Foot Fracture

Rams HC Sean McVay announced after Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs that WR Allen Robinson needs foot surgery for a stress fracture and will be out for the rest of the season.

You can expect the Rams to place Robinson on injured reserve in the coming days.

Robinson, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Jaguars back in 2014. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.510 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $42 million contract with roughly $25 million guaranteed with the Bears back in 2018.

Robinson played out the final year of his contract and made a base salary of $10,900,000 for the 2020 season. Chicago franchise-tagged him for the 2021 season at $17.9 million and he later departed for a three-year, $46.5 million contract that includes $30.7 million fully guaranteed.

In 2022, Robinson appeared in 10 games for the Rams and caught 33 passes for 339 yards receiving and three touchdowns.