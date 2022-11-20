Rams WR Cooper Kupp Facing 6-8 Week Timeline Following Ankle Surgery

According to Adam Schefter, Rams WR Cooper Kupp has a six to eight-week timeline to return after undergoing surgery to repair a high ankle sprain.
Schefter adds the Rams will need to bounce back to give Kupp a realistic chance of playing for them again this season. Los Angeles has a 3-6 record.
While there’s a chance Kupp could return sooner than six weeks, Schefter says there’s no point in him playing if the Rams continue losing at that rate.
Kupp, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.
The Rams signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension this summer.
In 2022, Kupp appeared in nine games for the Rams and caught 75 passes on 98 targets for 812 yards receiving and six touchdowns.
