Rams WR Cooper Kupp Undergoing Surgery, Going On IR

Rams HC Sean McVay told reporters on Tuesday that WR Cooper Kupp is scheduled to have surgery for his high ankle sprain and will go on injured reserve, per Tyler Dragon.

That means Kupp will miss a minimum of four games before he’s eligible to return. However, given the Rams are 3-6, there’s a good chance Kupp’s season is over.

McVay didn’t rule Kupp out from a return immediately but the typical recovery timeline for this surgery is four to eight weeks, so it would be tight.

Kupp, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.

The Rams signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension this summer.

In 2022, Kupp has appeared in nine games for the Rams and caught 75 passes on 98 targets for 812 yards receiving and six touchdowns.