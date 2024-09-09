Rams WR Puka Nacua Candidate For IR With PCL Sprain

Update:

Rams HC Sean McVay says WR Puka Nacua sprained his PCL and is a candidate to go on injured reserve, per Jourdan Rodrigue.

That would mean Nacua would miss at least four games before he’s eligible to return.

According to Adam Schefter, Rams WR Puka Nacua re-aggravated the knee injury he initially suffered in early August in Sunday night’s loss to the Rams.

Nacua is considered week-to-week going forward, per Schefter, which is the same designation he got when he first was injured.

After trying to play through the injury, Nacua was eventually forced to leave last night’s game.

Nacua, 23, was a fifth-round pick of the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of BYU. He is in the second year of a four-year, $4.1 million contract through 2026.

In 2023, Nacua started all 17 games and caught 105 passes for 1,486 yards (14.2 YPC) and six touchdowns. He also added 12 rushes for 89 yards (7.4 YPC).

In 2024, Nacua has appeared in one game for the Rams and caught four passes on four targets for 35 yards to go along with one rush for seven yards.