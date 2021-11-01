Rams WR Tutu Atwell Undergoing Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

Rams HC Sean McVay announced Monday that rookie WR Tutu Atwell will require surgery on his shoulder and will be placed on season-ending injured reserve, per Jourdan Rodrigue.

Atwell, 22, was a three-year starter at Louisville and was named second-team All-ACC in 2020 and first-team All-ACC in 2019. The Rams selected Atwell with pick No. 57 overall in the second round.

Atwell signed a four-year deal worth $5,908,697 million with a $1,657,234 million signing bonus.

In 2021, Atwell has appeared in eight games for the Rams and totaled 87 kick return yards and 54 punt return yards. He did not catch a pass.

During his three-year career at Louisville, Atwell recorded 140 receptions for 2,307 yards (16.5 YPC) and 21 touchdowns.