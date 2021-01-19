Rams Zeroing In On Former Falcons Interim HC Raheem Morris As New Defensive Coordinator

According to Mike Garafolo, the Rams are focused on former Falcons interim HC Raheem Morris as their next defensive coordinator.

Garafolo adds the two sides are working on a deal to bring in Morris as a replacement for former DC Brandon Staley, now the head coach of the Chargers.

Morris had numerous opportunities after Atlanta elected not to retain him full-time following his stint as the interim head coach. He interviewed for the Jaguars’ head-coaching job and was a candidate for multiple defensive coordinator vacancies, including in Jacksonville.

Morris, 44, began coaching at Hofstra as a graduate assistant back in 1998. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Buccaneers as their defensive quality control coach and managed to work his way up to head coach in 2009.

The Buccaneers fired Morris after three seasons. He spent a few years with the Redskins before the Falcons hired him as their assistant head coach/DBs coach in 2015.

As the Buccaneers head coach, Morris led the team to a record of 17-31 (35.4 percent) over the course of three seasons. Since taking over the Falcons, Morris has led them to a 4-6 record.

In 2020, Morris led the Falcons to a 4-7 record after taking over for Dan Quinn midseason.