Randall Cobb Expected To Miss ‘Several’ Games Following Core Muscle Surgery

Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports that Packers’ WR Randall Cobb is expected to miss several games after having core muscle surgery. Packers’ HC Matt LaFleur spoke to the media about Cobb’s injury, calling it significant and noting that his season was in jeopardy.

“Cobby’s going to out for a while; he had a pretty significant injury,” LaFleur said of Cobb’s injury. “That’s unfortunate because I thought he has done such an amazing job when given the opportunity. We were talking about just his targets on third down alone.”

Cobb, 30, is a former 2011 second-round pick of the Packers out of Kentucky. After his four-year rookie contract expired in 2015, the Packers signed Cobb to a four-year, $40 million extension that ran through the 2018 season.

The Packers allowed Cobb’s contract to expire and he later signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Cowboys. He signed with the Texans on a three-year, $27 million deal.

The Packers traded with Houston in 2021 for the rights to Cobb in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick, reuniting him with QB Aaron Rodgers.

In 2021, Cobb has appeared in 12 games for the Packers and caught 28 passes for 375 yards receiving and five touchdowns.