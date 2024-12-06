Randy Moss Stepping Away From ESPN’s NFL Countdown Over Personal Health Challenge

ESPN announced Hall of Fame WR Randy Moss is stepping away from Sunday NFL Countdown for an extended period due to a personal health challenge.

Moss, 47, was a former first-round pick by the Vikings in the 1998 NFL Draft out of Marshall. He signed an eight-year contract with Minnesota in 2001 but was traded to the Raiders in 2005.

After a couple of seasons in Oakland, Moss was dealt to the Patriots in 2007 in exchange for a fourth-round pick. He went on to have illustrious years in New England before returning to Minnesota in a trade in 2010.

He signed with the Titans in 2011 and briefly retired following the season but returned in 2012 to the 49ers.

Moss was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

For his career, Moss appeared in 218 games with the Vikings, Patriots, Raiders, Titans, and 49ers, recording 982 receptions for 15,292 yards (15.6 YPC) and 156 touchdowns.

NFLTR would like to wish Moss and his family well during this time.