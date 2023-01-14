Rapoport: Geno Smith Will Be Back With Seahawks In 2023

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Geno Smith will be back with the Seahawks in 2023, either by way of a long-term deal or the franchise tag.

According to Rapoport, the Seahawks plan to work on an extension for Smith before the start of free agency in March.

However, if that doesn’t work out, Seattle will use the franchise tag on Smith, which would cost them over $30 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Smith, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.019 million contract before signing a one-year contract worth $2 million with the Giants in 2017.

Smith later signed a one-year deal with the Chargers for the 2018 season before joining the Seahawks in 2019. He returned on one-year deals each of the next three seasons before being named the starter in 2022.

Smith is in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Smith appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and completed 69.8 percent of his passes for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 366 yards and a touchdown.

