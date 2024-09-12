Rapoport: Malik Willis Likely To Start Next ‘Several Weeks’ For Packers

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Packers QB Malik Willis is not only likely to start Week 2’s game against the Colts, but is likely to start “the next several weeks.”

Rapoport explains that the Packers and HC Matt LaFleur are keeping the door open for QB Jordan Love to return as soon as possible, but it’s likely his MCL injury will force Willis into the starting lineup for at least a few weeks.

“Matt LaFleur doing what I think a lot of coaches do, which is keeping the door open for an injured player who obviously wants to play knowing that it almost certainly not going to happen,” Rapoport said. “The anticipation is that Malik Willis will be the starter this week and probably the next several weeks.”

LaFleur referred to Love’s knee injury as “more day-to-day than anything” in a recent interview, per Matt Schneidman. However, Love has yet to practice and the early end of a typical timeframe for an MCL injury is around three weeks.

It’s worth mentioning that Green Bay hasn’t placed him on injured reserve, which would have cost him four games, so they clearly think there’s a chance he’ll be back before four weeks is up.

Sean Clifford will backup Willis while Love is out of the lineup.

Willis, 25, started for two years at Liberty after transferring over from Auburn. He led them to a 17-6 record in his two seasons. The Titans selected him with the No. 86 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Tennessee traded Willis to the Packers coming out of the preseason for a seventh-round pick.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $5.16 million rookie contract that included a $932,800 signing bonus.

In 2022, Willis appeared in eight games for the Titans and completed 50.8 percent of his passes for 276 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions to go along with 123 yards rushing and a touchdown.