Rapoport: Retirement ‘Serious Consideration’ For Aaron Rodgers If Situation Isn’t Repaired

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that unless the situation with the Packers is “repaired to his liking,” retirement is a “serious consideration” for Aaron Rodgers.

Should Rodgers retire, he would owe the Packers $11.5 million this year and another $11.5 million in 2022 if he remained retired as part of his signing bonus.

Green Bay also paid Rodgers a $6.8 million roster bonus earlier this year, which could be in jeopardy if he were to retire. This would bring the total to over $30 million in terms of what he could owe the Packers.

Rodgers is clearly unhappy in Green Bay and it remains to be seen whether the two sides can repair the situation. The Packers have reportedly discussed an extension with him, but it clearly wasn’t to his liking.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, citing a league source, reports that at one point during the talks, Rodgers’ representatives asked for him to be the highest-paid player in football, which would top the $45 million per year being paid out to Patrick Mahomes.

Earlier in the day, Adam Schefter of ESPN said that Rodgers has told some teammates that he doesn’t plan to return to Green Bay.

After the draft last night, Gutekunst reiterated that they have no plans to trade Rodgers.

“He’s our quarterback. He’s our leader. We’ve been working through this for a little while now. I just think it might take some time. But he’s the guy that makes this thing go,” Gutekunst said, per Tom Pelissero.

Gutekunst added that he thinks Rodgers will play for the team again.

“I do think he’ll play for us again,” Gutekunst said.

Rodgers, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers is owed base salaries of $15,050,000 and $25 million over the next two years of the agreement.

In 2020, Rodgers appeared in all 16 games for the Packers and completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Rodgers and the Packers as the news is available.