Rapoport: Russell Wilson ‘Wants To Know His Options’ This Offseason

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media explained during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Friday that Seahawks QB Russell Wilson “wants to know his options” this offseason.

“Something I mentioned a couple of weeks ago on Gameday morning. Russ wants to know his options,” Rapoport said. “I’m not saying he’s definitely gonna go but he wants to look around and see and I think if you’re Seattle, it’s the same problem they’ve had the last couple of years, which is even if they get a great offer, even if they get let’s say three first-round picks for Russell Wilson, who is actually going to be their quarterback and how quickly could they rebuild because Pete Carroll is 71 and he’s not going to want it to be a four-year rebuild. So I wouldn’t rule out a trade but … it has to be a no-brainer and they have to know the answer to the next question as well.”

Rapoport mentioned that Wilson’s no-trade clause will allow him to control where he ends up should the situation get to the point where a trade is possible.

“He does have a no-trade clause so he’s not going anywhere he doesn’t want to go to. It’s amazing how smart that ended up being. Quarterbacks getting no-trade clauses because the same thing with Deshaun Watson, you run the show. A team could trade you six first-round draft picks and if you don’t want to go, you’re just not going. So it is a great way to have power and to have control of a situation,” Rapoport said.

Last month, Rapoport reported that those close to Wilson have said he wants to explore his options and weigh whether there is another team that offers him a better chance to contend than Seattle.

Rapoport added Wilson has not demanded a trade yet and it’s not clear if he will get to that point this offseason.

This reflects his stance at the end of the season where Wilson declined to say anything more definitive on his future other than he wants to win three more Super Bowls and he hopes it’s in Seattle.

Indications have been that the Seahawks have no plans right now to trade Wilson. Rapoport says for that to change, Wilson would probably have to try to force his way out more aggressively than he did last year when he expressed dissatisfaction with the direction of the team.

It’s obvious Wilson isn’t satisfied with the team’s first losing season since he arrived, the only thing now is to wait to see how he decides to handle it.

Wilson, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson stands to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal.

In 2021, Wilson has appeared in 13 games for the Seahawks and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,875 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 178 yards and a touchdown.

