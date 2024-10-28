NFC Notes: Calais Campbell, Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

Cardinals

Ahead of a matchup with his former team, Dolphins DE Calais Campbell opened up on previously thinking he would play in Arizona for his entire career.

“I did think that when I was in Arizona I was going to be there for my whole career,” Campbell said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “I was kind of shocked when the time came to go out to other places. But I think sometimes new beginnings are good for you.”

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon announced CB Sean Murphy-Bunting and DL Roy Lopez are out for Week 8. (Darren Urban)

Seahawks

Seahawks defensive linemen Derick Hall and Jarran Reed patched things up after the two had a verbal argument on the sidelines following a roughing the passer penalty from Hall in Week 8.

“We told each other we love each other,” Hall said, via the team website. “There’s no bad blood. He loves the game. I love the game. In that moment things got heated. He’s a leader and he’s the leader of our group. When stuff hits the fan, you have to lean on all the guys and maybe we both could have done some things a bit better.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald was more bothered by the penalty than he was the fight.

“Wasn’t a smart penalty,” Macdonald noted. “Just that’s not how we train our guys to attack quarterbacks, so wasn’t a smart move.”